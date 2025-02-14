On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor surprised his fans with the launch of his lifestyle brand ARKS. Earlier in the day, he stepped out in the city to celebrate the opening of the brand's first store in Mumbai. At the store launch, he met and interacted with several of his fans. From giving autographs to fans to taking pictures with them, Ranbir looked extremely happy during the launch of ARKS. Ranbir Kapoor Strikes a Cool Pose at ARKS Studio in Mumbai Ahead of Its Grand Launch! (See Pic).

He attended the launch donning a white T-shirt and beige pants teamed with white sneakers. For men, the collection encompasses a refined assortment of cotton jersey t-shirts, plush embossed French terry sweatshirts, knitted hoodies, double pique polo shirts, flat knit t-shirts and linen shirts. It further includes optic wash sweatshirts, versatile cotton twill and denim shackets, stylish denim biker jackets, ultra-limited edition uber sophisticated leather reversible bomber jackets.

In bottom-wear, the collection offers a selection of well-tailored denims in regular and straight fits, versatile cargo pants, comfortable chino shorts, and embossed French terry joggers. For women, ARKS offers a curated selection of contemporary top-wear, including crop tops, cotton jersey t-shirts, flat knit polo shirts and kaftan tops, along with modal jersey halter neck tops, cotton twill shackets, French terry hoodies and Twill biker jackets. The collection also boasts a versatile range of bottom-wear options, including denim jeans, denim shorts, cargo pants, French terry joggers and linen drawstring pants.

Speaking about his brand, Ranbir in a press note said, "At ARKS, we believe in creating products that aren't loud but still make a statement. It's about finding confidence in the simplicity of design and feeling good in what you wear, what you use, and how you live." Meanwhile, on the acting front, Ranbir will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War. The film will see him alongside Vicky Kaushal and Alia. Love and War marks the Barfi actor's first collaboration with Bhansali since his debut film Saawariya in 2007.