Harshvardhan Rane, celebrated for his memorable role as Inder in Sanam Teri Kasam, is finally gaining the recognition and success he truly deserves. Following the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam, Rane is gearing up for a new chapter in his career with an exciting project. In his upcoming film Deewaniyat, directed by Milap Zaveri, Rane will once again portray a romantic lead. The motion poster of the film features a powerful image of a man holding a red rose, with blood dripping from his hand due to the thorns. "A tale of love, heartbreak and music that will echo in your hearts forever. In Cinemas 2025," the poster reads. Check it out. Fans in Ratlam Expecting ‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2’ Shocked As 2016 Film’s Re-Release Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane Plays Onscreen.

Harshvardhan Rane in 'Deewaniyat'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshvardhan Rane (@harshvardhanrane)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)