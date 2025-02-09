Sanam Teri Kasam re-released in theatres on February 7, marking a surprising turnaround for the 2016 romantic drama, which had initially underperformed at the box office. Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, the film’s re-release has already emerged as a success. However, while many embraced the nostalgia of watching Sanam Teri Kasam on the big screen again, unexpected chaos erupted in Ratlam when fans mistakenly believed that Sanam Teri Kasam 2 was being screened. ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ Re-Release Box Office: Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane’s Film Hits INR 11 Crore in Two Days; Actors Express Joy As It Surpasses Original Lifetime Collection.

‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2’ Release Confusion

According to Bollywood Hungama, a shocking incident took place at Gayatri Cinemas, Ratlam, where a massive crowd gathered for the morning show, assuming the much-anticipated sequel had arrived in theatres. A local source revealed that misinformation spread across the town, leading fans to rush for tickets under the belief that Sanam Teri Kasam 2—officially announced in September 2024 with Harshvardhan Rane returning—was making its debut.

Describing the confusion, a source told the portal, “Some months ago, the sequel to Sanam Teri Kasam was announced. Hence, many people assumed that the second part had been released and they immediately booked tickets. But when the film started, they realised that it’s the first part which is playing on the screen and not the sequel that they expected.” The source further added, “Nevertheless, they saw the whole film but after the show, they complained to the owner about it. The poor owner was shocked with their grouse. He made it clear that he was not to blame as he never publicised that he was releasing the sequel in his cinemas. The angry moviegoers also understood his plight and then left.” Word quickly spread in Ratlam that it was the original Sanam Teri Kasam playing in cinemas, leading to lower occupancy for the evening and night shows. ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ Re-Release Advance Bookings: Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane’s Film Sells Over 20,000 Tickets in 12 Hours.

‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ Re-Release Collection

However, trade experts have assured that this was an ‘isolated incident’. A trade source stated, “This is a very shocking incident and also an isolated one. Across the country, viewers are very much aware that Sanam Teri Kasam has been re-released. They are buying tickets knowing that they’ll get to see the 2016 film and not the sequel.” Despite the initial chaos, Sanam Teri Kasam re-release has performed exceptionally well at the box office, collecting INR 11.36 crore in just two days, already surpassing its original lifetime earnings.

