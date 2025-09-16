Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, in a recent interview, criticised some Bollywood actors for their entourage costs and unfair demands. The Sitaare Zameen Par actor shared how few actors take advantage of their celebrity status by making the production spend money on their personal expenses. Harshvardhan Rane strongly agreed with Aamir Khan and pledged to cover the expenses of his entourage himself. Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday (September 16), the Sanam Teri Kasam actor wrote, "Khuddaari hai sir. ‘I hereby pledge to not let my producer pay for my entourage.’…inspired by stalwarts of Hindi and South industry who have been pointing out at high entourage costs, I will stand for fair producers. Check out his post below. ‘Never Expected My Producers To Bear That Extra…’: Aamir Khan Calls Out Today’s Bollywood Stars for Costly Demands, Reveals Many Ask for Live Kitchen and Gym on Set (Watch Video).

Harshvardhan Rane Supports Aamir Khan’s Criticism of Stars Expecting Producers To Cover Personal Expenses

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshvardhan Rane (@harshvardhanrane)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)