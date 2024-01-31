Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff are reportedly in discussions to replace the iconic duo Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in the sequel to Desi Boyz. According to Bollywood Bubble, the actors are in the final stages of negotiations, and everything will be confirmed once the script is completed. The sequel will feature a completely different storyline with two new actors while retaining the original title. Ananya Pandey is rumoured to be cast as Varun's love interest in the film. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar Shares PIC With ‘Chote’ Tiger Shroff As He Wishes Fans a Happy New Year in His Style (View Post).

Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff In Desi Boyz 2:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Bubble (@bollywoodbubble)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)