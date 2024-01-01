Akshay Kumar knows how to wish his fans a happy New Year while subtly reminding them that his new film is on the way and will be released soon. Recently, the actor shared a fun snapshot with his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star, Tiger Shroff, on social media. In the picture, Akshay and Tiger could be seen on a jet ski, with Akshay wearing a dark green tee, while Tiger Shroff stands bare-chested, flaunting his perfectly chiselled abs. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Tiger Shroff Arrives in Style on Roller Skates on Set of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Next (Watch Video).

Akshay Shares Fun Pic With Tiger Shroff:

Aapka naya saal Bada bane, chhoti chhoti khushiyon se. Happy New Year, from #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan. Don’t forget to block #Eid2024 to meet us in theatres. Let’s rock 2024! pic.twitter.com/jX93ybAhh5 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 1, 2024

