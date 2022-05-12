The second trailer from Kangana Ranaut's next Dhaakad is out! Essaying the role of a spy named Agent Agni, the actress can be seen in a never seen before avatar in the clip as she promises to set the silver screen on fire with her kicks and sass. In the video, she's a perfect killing machine. Dhaakad New Poster Pits Kangana Ranaut’s Agent Agni Against Arjun Rampal’s Rudraveer.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)