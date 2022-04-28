The trailer of Dhaakad is all set to be released tomorrow, April 29. Ahead of its launch, the makers have released a new poster that features Kangana Ranaut as Agent Agni and Arjun Rampal as Rudraveer. Kangana has also posted a teaser video on Instagram in which she mentioned ‘A havoc is in the making because that's what happens when a tornado meets a volcano’. Dhaakad Teaser: Kangana Ranaut Is Bold and Ballsy in Her Next; Film Now Releases on May 20 (Watch Video).

Dhaakad New Poster

Kangana Ranaut as Agent Agni

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Dhaakad (@kanganaranaut)

