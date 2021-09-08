Veteran actor Dharmendra has finally started shooting for Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actor took to Twitter and shared a video from the sets of the film which sees him romancing with the camera. Dharmendra looks fit and fab in the clip.

Friends, with his blessings👋and your good wishes 🙏 romancing the camera 🎥 for Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani…. 💕💕💕💕☘️ pic.twitter.com/Ldbhi7Weu8 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) September 8, 2021

