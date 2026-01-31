Bahraini hip-hop artist Flipperachi has officially secured a place in the Guinness World Records after his hit track "Fa9la" (Fasla) achieved unprecedented success on the Billboard Arabia charts. The song, which gained massive international momentum following its inclusion in the Bollywood blockbuster Dhurandhar, has set the record for the most Billboard Arabia charts topped simultaneously by a single song. ‘Dhurandhar’ Song ‘FA9LA’: Lyrics and Meaning of Rapper Flipperachi’s Arabic Track That Powered Akshaye Khanna’s Viral Dance Moment (Watch Video).

The track reached the #1 spot on four distinct rankings: the Top 100 Artists, Hot 100 Songs, Top 50 Khaleeji, and Top 50 Arabic Hip Hop lists. This milestone marks a significant moment for Khaleeji music, showcasing its growing influence in the global pop culture landscape.

The 'Dhurandhar' Connection and Viral Success

While "Fa9la" was originally released in May 2024, its journey to record-breaking status was accelerated by its use in the Indian spy thriller Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. The song serves as the high-energy background score for the entry of Akshaye Khanna’s character, Rehman Dakait.

Flipperachi Earns Spot in Guinness World Records Arabia With ‘Dhurandhar’ Song ‘Fa9la’

The scene, featuring Khanna’s effortless swagger and a distinctive "shoulder-shaking" dance move, became an overnight viral sensation. Social media platforms were quickly flooded with millions of recreations, propelling the Arabic track to the top of music streaming charts in India and beyond, despite the language barrier.

Flipperachi’s Reaction to the Guinness World Record

Flipperachi, whose real name is Hussam Aseem, expressed his shock and gratitude regarding the achievement. The artist was reportedly in the middle of a photoshoot when his team surprised him with the news of the official world record.

"Guinness World Records, Habibi! It feels amazing," the rapper shared in a video statement. "The song became popular in a language [Hindi] that it wasn’t even sung in. It just saw an explosion, and I am so thrilled to be topping four charts at one time."

The artist also noted that his social media direct messages have been "blowing up" with fans from India and the Middle East tagging him in videos of them vibing to the beat.

Flipperachi’s Reaction to the Guinness World Record Inclusion

Flipperachi’s Future Plans

The success of "Fa9la" has turned Flipperachi into a household name in the Indian subcontinent. The 37-year-old artist, who has been a staple of the Middle Eastern hip-hop scene for over a decade, is now preparing for his first-ever India tour, scheduled for March 2026. ‘I’ll Be Announcing Performance Dates Soon’: ‘Fa9LA’ Rapper Flipperachi Confirms India Tour Plans, Reveals Possible Collaborations and Hints at Return in Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’.

Dhurandhar, which stars Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, has already become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. With "Fa9la" cementing its legacy in the record books, the collaboration stands as a prime example of the power of cross-cultural artistic fusion in the digital age.

