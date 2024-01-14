Following Radhika Apte's public sharing of her ordeal being stuck in an aerobridge for hours at Mumbai Airport, Minissha Lamba chimed in with her own experience on Instagram. Lamba revealed she was onboard the same delayed flight and was kept on the aerobridge for 45 minutes. However, unlike Apte who expressed frustration and called out poor handling, Lamba offered a different perspective. While acknowledging the inconvenience of the situation, Lamba doesn't believe such issues are intentionally caused by airlines or airport security. Check it out. Radhika Apte Locked in Aerobridge at Mumbai Airport With No Access to 'Loo' and 'Water', Actress Shares Ordeal on Insta (View Pics and Video).

Minissha Lamba Takes Dig at Radhika Apte?

Radhika Apte's Viral Post:

