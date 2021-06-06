Here's the latest update about Dilip Kumar's health after he was admitted to a hospital. He had complained of breathlessness. As per ANI, he has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and is on oxygen support. But the doctor assures that his condition is stable.

Check out Dilip Kumar's health update here...

#UPDATE | Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and kept on oxygen support in ICU ward. His condition is stable: Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital pic.twitter.com/CNWWfOYxiZ — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)