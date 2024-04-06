Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy are set to star in the rom-com Do Aur Do Pyaar. The trailer of the film sheds light on the intricacies faced by four individuals in their romantic relationships and the complexities of navigating the tangled web of love. Vidya and Pratik’s characters, presumably a married couple, find themselves falling for others. Whether they will muster the courage to confess the truth remains to be seen. Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the film is slated for release on April 19. Do Aur Do Pyaar Song 'Tu Hai Kahaan': Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi’s Love Story Begins With This Romantic Track, Sung by Lucky Ali (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Of Do Aur Do Pyaar Movie Below:

