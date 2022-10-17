Doctor G released in theatres on October 14. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah. The film’s total collection in India stands at Rs 15.03 crore. Doctor G Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana Dares To Lose His 'Male Touch' To Win Us Over!

Doctor G Box Office Collection Update

#DoctorG clocks a respectable weekend total... Ample growth on Day 2 and 3 gives it a strong chance... Day 4 is the decider, will give an indication of its journey ahead... Fri 3.87 cr, Sat 5.22 cr, Sun 5.94 cr. Total: ₹ 15.03 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/pUDowTN02d — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 17, 2022

