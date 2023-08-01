The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday’s Dream Girl 2 will be dropped today. Ahead of it, the makers have shared a new poster featuring Ayushmann as Pooja. His look in lehenga-choli and posing stylishly in a pair of high-heels with men around checking out is sure to leave you excited for this flick. Dream Girl 2 Teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana AKA Pooja is Back to Steal Hearts, Movie To Release On August 25 (Watch Video).

Ayushmann Khurrana In Dream Girl 2

