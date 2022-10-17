The much-anticipated trailer of Drishyam 2 is here and movie buffs are showering praises on it. After watching the trailer, the suspense thriller has amped up fans’ curiosity to know what would now happen to Vijay Salgaonkar and his family. Twitterati, who have lauded Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu’s film, are keen to know about the changes made in Abhishek Pathak’s directorial, which is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name. Drishyam 2 Trailer: Salgaonkars’ Past Comes Back To Haunt Them; Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Shriya Saran’s Film Promises a Gripping Return! (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Of Drishyam 2 Below:

Now Buzz for #Drishyam2 is getting higher and higher day by day. Suspense will be recalling you until the case reopens on 18th November, 2022. #Drishyam2Trailer — AJ_Suyog79 (@ASuyog79) October 17, 2022

The trailer is so damn well narrated 🔥🔥 It is bound to keep you glued right till the end…#Drishyam the franchise…has an appeal…has class and #Drishyam2Trailer totally lives upto it…#AjayDevgn’s skilled acting will be appreciated by all fan bases too…SUPERB! 💥 #Drishyam2 — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) October 17, 2022

#Drishyam2 trailer is just fantastic. It has everything engaging,thrilling,suspense & gripping.I will not lie but this is one of the best trailer cuts I hve seen in recent times and the BGM takes it to another level. My Rating 4.5/5#AjayDevgn — Aman (@AmanDVSJ) October 17, 2022

#Drishyam2 sure blockbuster 🔥🔥🔥👍 . Nicely cut trailer , might be better than original version🏃🏃🏃 — Nostalgia Merchant 😋 (@varun477) October 17, 2022

#Drishyam2Trailer is Brilliantly, Awesomely, Deadly. Run and Chase is like a thrilling journey with a lot of Suspense. For #VijaySalgaonkar, it is going to tough one. Looking forward for this.#Drishyam2 #AjayDevgn #Tabu@ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/tH578jMMFx — Gopal Rajpurohit (@Gopalsi07709725) October 17, 2022

