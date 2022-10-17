The makers of Drishyam 2 have shared the trailer of the film and it gives glimpse of how the Salgaonkars’ past comes back to haunt them again. While Vijay Salgaonkar and his family assume that the case must be closed, they are taken aback when they learn that the police is still investigating the case, which now brings forth unexpected revelations. Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu and Shriya Saran’s film promises a gripping return. Drishyam 2: Akshaye Khanna Is Planning His Next Move in New Poster from Ajay Devgn's Crime Thriller (View Pic).

Watch The Trailer Of Drishyam 2 Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)