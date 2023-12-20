The makers unveiled the complete audio jukebox of Dunki today, and it's an absolute delight. From Shah Rukh Khan's viral track "Lutt Putt Gaya" to the energetic "Banda," it caters to diverse tastes. The jukebox comprises a total of eight songs. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani's directorial features a stellar ensemble cast across various industries, including Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Receives Standing Ovation At The Censor Board Screening In Dubai - Reports.

Dunki Audio Jukebox:

