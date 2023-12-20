Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki is scheduled for release on December 21 after a special screening for the censor board committee. According to reports, the Rajkumar Hirani's movie received a standing ovation at its screening in Dubai's Voc Cinemas, United Arab Emirates, following an incredible response to advance ticket sales. Shah Rukh Khan, supported by an immensely talented ensemble including Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, is set to enchant audiences with a heartfelt narrative delving into themes of love, friendship, and the emotional journey of homecoming. Dunki: Gauri Khan Cheers For Shah Rukh Khan's Film Ahead of Release, Encourages Paparazzi to 'Catch It' (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan's Film Receives Standing Ovation In Dubai:

