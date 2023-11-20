The much-anticipated collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, titled Dunki Drop 2, is set to be unveiled on November 22, marking a significant moment for eager fans. The film promises a heartwarming tale of a soldier's unwavering commitment, with its theatrical release scheduled for December 21. As excitement builds for this cinematic venture, audiences can anticipate a compelling narrative and the magic that comes with the pairing of two stalwarts in the Indian film industry. Dunki Teaser: From Runtime to Reveal Date, All We Know About Promos of Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's Upcoming Film.

Let's begin with the most-awaited #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 - #RajkumarHirani film... #DunkiDrop2 comes out on 22nd November, Wednesday! This heartwarming story of a soldier's journey to keep a promise releases in theatres on 21st December! #Dunki — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) November 20, 2023

