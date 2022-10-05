Dussehra commemorates the victory of Good over Evil. A beautiful Hindu festival that is celebrated at the end of Navaratri every year. Hindi Cinema has showcased every festival in the most creative and beautiful manner. There are several filmmakers who have depicted the essence of Dussehra festival with amazing twists. As one celebrates this vibrant festival today, let’s check out some of the films that incorporated this festival beautifully. Happy Dussehra 2022 Jai Shri Ram Images and HD Wallpapers: Share Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Wishes and SMS on Ravan Dahan Day.

Swades

The track “Pal Pal Hai Bhaari” from Shah Rukh Khan, Gayatri Joshi starrer showcases Ramlila sequence, how Sita yearns for Lord Rama while being in Ravana’s captivity.

Ra One

The Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Rampal starrer is a modern-day retelling of Ramayana with a sci-fi twist. A scene showcases the antagonist Ra One entering the real world through new technology and the backdrop of the scene highlights burning Raavan effigy.

Kalank

The scene where Roop (Alia Bhatt) and Zafar (Varun Dhawan) meet for the first time was just breathtaking. It was set against the background of a Raavan effigy burning.

Raavan

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s film Raavan shows how Beera kidnaps the wife (Ragini) of his rival to avenge the death of his sister.

Brahmastra

The scene that showcases how Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) strikes a chord with Isha (Alia Bhatt) during a Dussehra night and how both are into each other in no time.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)