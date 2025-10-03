With Durga Puja 2025 over and Diwali just weeks away, Instagram has erupted with alarming conspiracy theories claiming a rise in black magic rituals between October 2 and October 22. Viral reels, captions, and stories warn that this 20-day span is when the barrier between light and darkness is weakest, making people “vulnerable to evil forces.”According to these trending posts, lemons smeared with vermilion or ashes at doorsteps signal attempts to transfer negativity. Random coins on streets or temple floors are described as “cursed,” while sweets and prasad from strangers are being linked to dark practices. Other viral claims caution against leaving slippers outside overnight or ignoring knotted threads found at home, portraying them as tools of black magic. The frenzy has sparked widespread debate online, with social media users sharing tips and “protective rituals.”While these posts remain unverified, the sheer volume of content has created a sense of urgency, turning the October 2–22 window into a hot topic. End of the World Today? Conspiracy Theorists Flood TikTok With September 23 Doomsday Prophecy, Spawns ‘RaptureTok’ Frenzy Online.

Instagram Flooded With “Evil Energy” Alerts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anuj Elvis Lal (@dranujjelviis)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by InstaAstro | Astrology & Wellness (@instaastrosocial)

Social Media Buzzes With Black Magic Theories

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Astrologer Rajat Sharma (@vatsastrology)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aradhani| Divine Guidance| Intuitive Reading (@divyadarbarbyaradhani)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)