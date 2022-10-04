Dussehra is a very auspicious festival in the Hindu calendar which is celebrated after the nine days of Sharad Navratri. Dussehra 2022 or Vijayadashami will be celebrated on October 5 this year. This day celebrates the victory of good over evil since it marks the day Lord Rama defeated Ravana and rescued Devi Sita from Lanka. People decorate their homes with flowers and Rangolis during this festival and spend a lot of time with their families on this occasion. The most popular and significant aspect of Dussehra is Ravan Dahan when effigies of Ravana are burnt on open grounds and people come together to watch the Ravana burning, which symbolizes the victory of good over evil and the burning of Ravana also means destroying all the evil and impurities in our lives. On this auspicious occasion of Dussehra 2022, share these Jai Shri Ram images and HD wallpapers, wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages and SMS with your loved ones. Dussehra 2022 Wishes & SMS: Share Ram Ravan Yudh Images, Messages, WhatsApp Status and Greetings To Celebrate the Hindu Festival.

Dussehra 2022 Jai Shri Ram Images and HD Wallpapers

Dussehra 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May All the Tension and Stress in Your Life Burn With the Effigy of Ravana This Dussehra!

Dussehra 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Dussehra, I Pray That You Are Successful in Life and Conquer All the Challenges With Your Strength and Courage.

Dussehra 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Brightness of Fireworks Take Away All the Negativities of Your Life and Leave You With Happiness and Joy. Wishing You a Very Happy Dussehra.

Dussehra 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let the Occasion of Dussehra Light You Up With Happy Times and Smiles. Happy Dussehra to You and Regards to Your Family.

Dussehra 2022 SMS (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Celebrate the Victory of Forces of Good Over Evil. Happy Dussehra.

