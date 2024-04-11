Every year, on the joyous occasion of Eid, thousands of fans gather outside his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, to catch a glimpse of their favourite Bollywood superstar. This tradition has continued this year as well, as the nation celebrates Eid on Thursday, April 11 Paparazzi captured a massive crowd eagerly awaiting the superstar's appearance. Salman Khan, accompanied by his father, Salim Khan, later appeared at their window to express gratitude to the fans. However, videos of fans becoming unruly have surfaced online, prompting police intervention. Authorities resorted to lathi charging to control the crowd, with the footage now circulating widely on social media.Sikandar: Salman Khan Announces His New Film With AR Murugadoss (View Poster).

Fans Go Wild Outside Salman Khan’s Residence on Eid 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)