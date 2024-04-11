Superstar Salman Khan never misses a chance to make Eid special for his fans. This Eid-ul-Fitr he announced his new film Sikandar, which is directed by AR Murugadoss. Revealing the film's title on Instagram, Salman wrote,"Iss Eid Bade Miyan Chote Miyan aur Maidaan ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar Milo (Watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan on this Eid, next Eid, meet Sikandar). Wish u all Eid Mubarak!" With this update, Salman once again gave fans the best Eid gift. "Eid Mubarak bhai. Eidi ke liye shukriya," a social media user commented. "Eidi mil gayiiiiiii," another user wrote. "Dhoom machne wali hain, best Eid ever," another Instagram user wrote. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by Murugadoss, the movie will be released in theatres on Eid 2025. AR Murugadoss made his Hindi debut with Ghajini, which crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office. He also helmed Akshay Kumar's film, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty. Salman Khan Lands in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani's Birthday Bash, Tiger 3 Actor Looks Cool In T-shirt and Jeans (Watch Video).

For years, Salman has been coming up with films on Eid. The first film of the actor to release on Eid was back in 1997 with Judwaa, and since then, he has been making sure to entertain his fans on Eid with his films. His movies like Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Bharat and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan were released on the occasion of Eid. Eid is undoubtedly synonymous with a Salman Khan film release. This year, he broke the pattern but made sure to make his fans' Eid special with the film announcement. Ruslaan: Salman Khan Praises Aayush Sharma’s Dedication in Film, Actor Writes ‘Hard Work Will Always Pay’.

View Salman Khan's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman was last seen in the thriller Tiger 3, which performed well at the box office. The film, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.