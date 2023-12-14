Tiger 3 actor Emraan Hashmi, who tied the knot with Praveen Shahani in 2006, celebrated their 17th marriage anniversary. Emraan took to Instagram, sharing unseen throwback photos with a heartfelt note expressing joy in irritating his wife for 17 years. In the post, he affectionately wrote, "You are and will always be my most happy place ❤️! Happy anniversary baby!!" Emraan Hashmi in OG: Tiger 3 Actor to Play a 'Badass' in Pawan Kalyan's Upcoming Film.

Emraan Hashmi's Instagram Post

