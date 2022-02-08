Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot on February 21. Ahead of their intimate wedding ceremony, the handsome hunk has shared a mushy post for his ladylove and called her his ‘forever co-traveller’. Shibani dropped a comment on the post saying, ‘my forever fav in everything’. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar Are All Set To Get Married on February 21, Confirms Javed Akhtar.

Farhan Akhtar’s GF Shibani Dandekar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)