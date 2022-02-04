It's official, as Javed Akhtar has confirmed to Bombay Times that his son Farhan Akhtar is getting married to Shibani Dandekar on February 21. Farhan and Shibani’s intimate wedding will be a ‘very simple affair’ and will take place at Javed’s family home in Khandala. He also revealed that the invitations are yet to be distributed.

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Posing With Family:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)