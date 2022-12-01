A video of Aamir Khan attending the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has gone viral on the internet. In the said clip, we get to see the Bollywood superstar with ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad Rao outside the Lusail stadium. The video also sees a few fans of Mr Perfectionist in the same frame. Have a look at it below. FIFA World Cup 2022: Nora Fatehi to Perform at International Men's Football Championship, Joins the Ranks of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira - Reports.

Aamir Khan at FIFA 2022:

#AamirKhan and family enjoying #WorldCup in #qatar am really happy to see him having a good time after the failure of his film #LSC . pic.twitter.com/F7H02pmAJQ — Khalid (@BEINGKKHALID) November 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)