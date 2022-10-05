Nora Fatehi has added more feather to her hat! As reportedly, the super dancer will be performing at FIFA World Cup 2022. With this, she has joined the ranks of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. Well, bravo to Nora for soon representing India globally. 100% Promo: John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill, Nora Fatehi, Riteish Deshmukh in Sajid Khan’s Next Film, Aims for Diwali 2023 Release (Watch Video).

Nora Fatehi at FIFA World Cup 2022:

International Star Nora Fatehi joins the ranks of Jennifer Lopez & Shakira, as she will be performing at the grand #FIFA World Cup!@norafatehi#NoraFatehi pic.twitter.com/L8L9MrANTi — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 5, 2022

