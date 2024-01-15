The much-anticipated Fighter Trailer has finally arrived, creating a buzz and elevating audience excitement for the upcoming movie. Internet users are showering praise on the trailer's 'perfection,' deeming it a blockbuster that is both 'massy yet so classy.' Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's powerful presence, coupled with top-notch VFX and action sequences, are receiving acclaim. Netizens are expressing their enthusiasm for the just-released trailer, eager to witness the cinematic spectacle. Check what they have to say here! Fighter Trailer: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor’s Film Is Loaded With Aerial Action Sequences, Whistle-Worthy Dialogues and Patriotism (Watch Video)

Fighter Trailer Twitter Reaction

Trailer Of The Year

#FighterTrailer of the year 🥵#HrithikRoshan𓃵 proves once again he is the undisputed Greek God of Bollywood 🔥 pic.twitter.com/m3jXjh1i3E — TYAGI-HR (@ReturnTyagi) January 15, 2024

Guaranteed Blockbuster

Perfection!

Watched it on Big Screen (IMAX3D) This is some next level stuffs man. Aerial Action shots looks clean af 🤌 Hand To Hand Combat Scenes 🔥🔥 Dialogues 🥵 And The Cinematography 🤌😍 Hr,Sid and Action can never go wrong 🔥🔥#FighterTrailer is Perfection.pic.twitter.com/KuIOQSD1Es — 『AMAN』#FighterOn25thJan (@iluffy05) January 15, 2024

Deepika-Hrithik’s Chemistry - A Talking Point!

A minni patty compilation from all the assests we got till now #FighterTrailer is Blockbuster written all over it & the chemistry of Deepika & Hrithik will be d talking point for a long tym #HrithikRoshan #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/eslRlnZJRU — A Y A N (@VijayDinanath20) January 15, 2024

Massy Yet So Classy!

What A MASSY yet So Classy Trailer. BLOCKBUSTER Written all over it.#FighterTrailer 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/iXKAwUVTpz — FilmoHolic FarHan (@filmy_farhan) January 15, 2024

Action, Emotion And Romance Bundled With Patriotism

This film will be a game-changer for Hrithik. The chameleon is back with another mind-blowing performance. Sid has presented him in a way we've never seen before. The movie will have everything: action, emotions, romance, and most importantly, patriotism.#FighterTrailer pic.twitter.com/SQY4wKQbHk — Ashutosh (@IANANDASHU) January 15, 2024

Fighter Official Trailer

