With just 10 days remaining until the much-anticipated release of the Fighter movie, the makers have unveiled a riveting trailer, providing a glimpse into a world of breathtaking aerial action sequences and patriotic fervor. Starring the formidable trio of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, the film delves into the lives of IAF officers who rise to the occasion, ready to defend the nation against formidable enemies through daring air strikes. Hrithik Roshan’s powerful fight sequences and impactful dialogues promise to send shivers down the audiences’ spine, setting the stage for an intense cinematic experience. Check out the trailer below from Siddharth Anand directorial: Fighter Song ‘Heer Aasmani’: Third Single From Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Film Soars As a Love-Filled Ode to Nation (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Of Fighter Movie Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)