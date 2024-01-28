The Filmfare Awards have returned with a spectacular celebration of Hindi cinema's top performers. The 69th Filmfare Awards ceremony took place at GIFT City in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The enchanting evening promises an unending stream of red-carpet appearances, exciting performances, and winning moments. Celebrities are already making their way to the award show, with Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor, Orry, Vikrant Massey, and others gracing the red carpet in style. Filmfare Awards 2024 Full List of Nominees: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Leads the Race; Shah Rukh Khan Gets Two Best Actor Nods; 12th Fail Also Makes Mark – Check It Out!.

Janhvi Kapoor At Filmfare 2024:

Karan Johar at Filmfare 2024:

Sara Ali Khan At Filmfare 2024:

Vikrant Massey at Filmfare 2024:

Medha Shankar at Filmfare 2024:

Orry at Filmfare 2024:

Shefali Shah at Filmfare 2024:

Deepti Naval at Filmfare 2024:

Tota Roy Chowdhury At Filmfare 2024:

