NEXA IIFA (International Indian Film Academy Awards) 2025 had concluded in Jaipur, Rajasthan on March 9, 2025. Hosted by Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan - who once had a major fallout but are now pally and even doing a film together - the event was a star-studded affair with performances from celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Winners: Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, Kriti Sanon, Jitendra Kumar’s ‘Panchayat Season 3’ and Vikrant Massey Win Big – See Full List.

Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies emerged as the biggest winner of the night, clinching multiple top honours, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Story. The film also earned acting accolades, with Nitanshi Goel winning Best Actress, Ravi Kishan securing Best Supporting Actor, and Pratibha Ranta being named Best Debut (Female). Additionally, Laapataa Ladies dominated the technical categories, winning Best Editing, Best Music Direction (Ram Sampath), Best Lyrics ("Sajni" by Prashant Pandey), and Best Screenplay (Sneha Desai).

Other major winners included Kartik Aaryan, who bagged Best Actor for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, while Raghav Juyal was awarded Best Negative Role for Kill. Janki Bodiwala won Best Supporting Actress for Shaitaan, and Lakshya Lalwani took home Best Debut (Male) for Kill. The violent thriller Kill, which won the next best number of wins with five awards, excelled in technical categories, winning Best Cinematography, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Sound Design. Meanwhile, veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was honoured with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema Award, and Kunal Kemmu won Best Directorial Debut for Madgaon Express. IIFA Awards 2025: Ramesh Sippy Attends Special Screening of ‘Sholay’ at Jaipur’s Rajmandir Cinema, Says ‘Memorable Day for Us’.

Check out the winners of the IIFA 2025 Jaipur here.

Winners of IIFA 2025 - Jaipur (Updating):

Best Picture

Laapataa Ladies

'Laapataa Ladies' Team Receiving Best Picture at IIFA 2025:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male)

Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiya 3)

Performance in a Leading Role (Female)

Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Direction

Kiran Rao (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Performance in a Negative Role

Raghav Juyal (Kill)

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female)

Janki Bodiwala (Shaitaan)

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male)

Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies)

Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema

Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan Being Honoured at IIFA 2025

On our Silver Jubilee celebration, we honour the legacy in the Indian Cinema created by Rakesh Roshan. His contributions are magnificent, and they deserve to be known and celebrated. pic.twitter.com/Mj5KYPLT6z — IIFA (@IIFA) March 9, 2025

Best Story (Original)

Laapataa Ladies (Biplab Goswami)

Best Story (Adapted)

Merry Christmas (Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, and Anukriti Pandey)

Best Directorial Debut

Kunal Kemmu (Madgaon Express)

Best Debut (Female)

Pratibha Ranta (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Debut (Male)

Lakshya Lalwani (Kill)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Jubin Nautiyal ("Dua" - Article 370)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Shreya Ghoshal ("Ami Je Tomar 3.0" - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Shreya Ghoshal Singing 'Ami Ke Tomar 3.0' at IIFA 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

Best Music Direction

Laapataa Ladies (Ram Sampath)

Best Lyrics

"Sajni" - Laapataa Ladies (Prashant Pandey)

Best Special Effects (Visual)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (Red Chillies VFX)

Best Editing

Laapataa Ladies (Jabeen Merchant)

Best Choreography

"Tauba Tauba" - Bad Newz (Bosco-Caesar)

Best Cinematography

Kill (Rafey Mahmood IFC)

Best Dialogues

Article 370 (Arjun Dhawan, Aditya Dhar, Aditya Suhas Jambhale and Monal Thaakar)

Best Screenplay

Laapataa Ladies (Sneha Desai)

Best Sound Mixing

Kill (Subash Sahoo, Boloy Kumar Doloi, and Rahul Karpe)

Best Sound Design

Kill (Subash Sahoo)

IIFA Awards 2025 will be broadcast on Zee TV on March 16, 2025 with a green carpet event at 7 pm followed by award ceremony at at 7pm. The show will also be available for streaming on ZEE5 Global.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2025 02:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).