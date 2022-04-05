Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte’s upcoming investigative thriller Forensic is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Malayalam film of the same name. The Vishal Furia’s directorial will premiere directly on ZEE5. The makers are yet to announce the premiere date.

Forensic On ZEE5

EXHIBIT A: Evidence of a new edge-of-the-seat investigative thriller found. Case opening soon with leading officer @radhika_apte and forensic expert @VikrantMassey #ForensicOnZEE5 pic.twitter.com/feimbWiArK — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) April 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)