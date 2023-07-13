Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are reuniting for their upcoming film Gadar 2 this year. Recently, the makers of Gadar 2 has unveiled another new poster of Sunny Deol's character Tara Singh. In this new look poster of Gadar 2, we get to see Sunny Deol in a desi getup holding a giant wheel. Makers of the film captioned it as, "Jab baat parivaar aur desh par aaye, toh Tara Singh ke saamne koi bhi dushman na tik paaye! #Gadar2 aa rahi hai bade parde par lagane iss Independence Day! 🇮🇳 Cinemas mein 11th August se". Gadar 2 is slated to release on the big screens on August 11, 2023. Gadar 2 First Look Poster Out! Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Film to Hit the Big Screens on August 11, 2023 (View Pic).

Check Out Gadar 2 New Poster:

