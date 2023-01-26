Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are reuniting for their upcoming film Gadar 2 this year. Now on the occasion of Republic Day today, the makers of the film dropped a new poster and also revealed its release date. Gadar 2 is slated to release on the big screens on August 11, 2023. Gadar 2: First Glimpse of Sunny Deol as Tara Singh Teased in Zee Studios' 2023 Movie Slate Video - WATCH.

