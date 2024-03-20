Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol is known as a devoted family man with a strong connection to his younger brother. Recently, after their appearance at Zee Cine Awards 2024, Sunny has been posting many photos on his Instagram. Now, he shares a striking black and white picture of his brother Bobby Deol in a rugged look. Sunny affectionately dubbed him 'Lord Bobby' Bobby Deol commented on his post and said, "Love You Bhaiya."See the picture below! Sunny Deol Opens Up About Career Slump After Gadar's Success, Actor Says ‘I Was Not Able To Find Right Kind of Scripts’.

