The first song from Gehraiyaan titled 'Doobey' is out! The track features the intense journey of Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The number is dreamy and will make you dance with the beats for sure. The beautiful song is composed and produced by OAFF and Savera, written by Kausar Munir and crooned by Lothika. The movie is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. Apart from Deepika and Siddhant, the romantic-drama also stars Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor.

Check Out The Song Below:

