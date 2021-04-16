If you happen to be a fan of Ajay Devgn, then it's time to rejoice, as the actor just announced his next. The superstar has collaborated with Siddharth Roy Kapur for a flick that will be from the heartland of India. The movie is titled Gobar. Congrats to the team and actor. Have a look.

Ajay Devgn:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)