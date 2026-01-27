Veteran actor Govinda recently grabbed attention after performing at a school’s annual day function in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh. During the daytime event at Sangamm International School, he appeared in a black-and-white outfit and delighted the audience by dancing to his hit song Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha. He also sang Angna Mein Baba and shared famous dialogues from his films. For the evening function, Govinda changed into a white suit and once again entertained the crowd with music and dance. He also lit the ceremonial lamp, marking the celebration. A video from the event has gone viral, sparking mixed reactions online. While some criticised the moment, many fans stood by him, reminding everyone that respect comes from legacy, not venue. Sunita Ahuja SLAMS Govinda for Acting As ‘Sugar Daddy’ to Aspiring Actresses, Says ‘You Can’t Do This at 63’ (Watch Video).

Govinda’s Dance at School Event - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ritesh Prajapati (@riteshprajapati767)

Netizens' Reactions:

(Photo Credit: Facebook)

