Celebrations erupted in the industry as Hrithik Roshan marked his 50th birthday on January 10, 2024. Colleagues and celebrities flooded social media, showering the Bollywood heartthrob with heartfelt wishes and adoration. Amidst the felicitations, anticipation peaked for Roshan's upcoming project, Fighter, where he stars alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Fighter will hit the theatres on January 25, 2024. Fighter Teaser: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor Promise Exciting Dogfights, Patriotism and Sizzling Romance in Siddharth Anand’s Film (Watch Video).

See Birthday Wishes For Hrithik Roshan:

Anil Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Rakesh Roshan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakesh Roshan (@rakesh_roshan9)

Dharma Productions

They don't make 'em like our ladoo & Vijay anymore - the ones who make you swoon with one glance! Happy birthday @iHrithik!💕 🎬: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 🎬: Agneepath(2012) #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan #HrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/EoNpH0Psyo — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) January 10, 2024

Farah Khan

Farah Khan and Hrithik Roshan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Siddharth Anand

Apart from wishing you, a little thank you note on your big day. 10 years ago we began our journey together. You believed in me at a point when very few people did. Life has never been the same for me. I don’t think I ever thanked you. For the small. And big things. You have a… pic.twitter.com/ySry8EIXEn — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) January 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)