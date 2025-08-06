The excitement for War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, is currently at its peak as we are just days away from the film's release. The film's first track, "Aavan Jaavan", featuring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani in a romantic vibe, is ruling hearts online. With the soulful vocals of Arijit Singh and a signature Pritam Da composition, the song is sure to set your mood right. Amid the hype around the song, Hrithik Roshan's father, Rakesh Roshan, surprised everyone by shaking a leg to this latest romantic number. Taking to his Instagram handle, Hrithik Roshan shared a video of the actor-director gracefully dancing to the catchy beats of the track, doing complete justice to it with his charm. The 75-year-old’s butter-smooth moves on Aavan Jaavan's hook step are simply irresistible, and you’ll find yourself tapping along the moment you watch it. Meanwhile, War 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 14, 2025 ‘War 2’ Song ‘Aavan Jaavan’ Out: Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani’s Chemistry Along With Their Romance Steals the Spotlight (Watch Video).

Rakesh Roshan Grooves to ‘War 2’ Song ‘Aavan Jaavan’

Watch the Music Video of ‘Aavan Jaavan’ Song:

