Every year on March 8, people all over the world celebrate International Women's Day. The special day is celebrated to honour and appreciate women for their achievements and successes. This year, it falls on a Friday. To show support and admiration for women, many individuals join in the celebrations in unique and fun ways. Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also participated in the International Women’s Day celebrations. At Puri beach in Odisha, girl students from Sudarsan Pattnaik’s institute crafted a stunning, vibrant and colourful sand sculpture with the message ‘Happy International Women's Day’Sudarsan Pattnaik proudly shared the artwork featuring the talented female artists on social media. International Women’s Day 2024 Google Doodle: Internet Giant Celebrates IWD With a Creative Symbolising Women’s Wisdom and Progress Through the Years.

View Sudarsan Pattanaik’s International Women’s Day 2024 Sand Art Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)