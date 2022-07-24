Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show Heera Mandi has been making a lot of noise these days. Now, as per latest reports in TOI, we hear that Fardeen Khan and Aditi Rao Hydari have been cast opposite each other for SLB's OTT show. FYI, the series revolves around the lives of courtesans living in Lahore during the pre-independence era. Alia Bhatt To Collaborate With Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Heera Mandi Post Gangubai Kathiawadi – Reports.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)