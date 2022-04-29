Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 released on April 29 to negative reviews and poor WOM. While viewers are sharing their caustic comments on the movie, one Twitter user observed a gaffe in the film. The user pointed out that when Heropanti 2 inserts an establishing shot of the CBI Headquarters, it is that of the Karnataka Vidhan Sabha building in Bengaluru. Heropanti 2 Movie Review: Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria's Action Film is an Assembly of Lazy Fight Scenes and Annoying Acting.

bengaluru's vidhana sauda as cbi head quarters new delhi!! just bollywood things!! why i'm even watching this movie!!#Heropanti2Reviews #Heropanti2Review #TigerShroff pic.twitter.com/QGNqwB1MqN — You know if you know (@iykyk_ikyk) April 29, 2022

Here's a picture of the Vidhan Sabha from a similar angle:

Bengaluru's Vidhan Sabha (Photo Credit: In Pic)

