Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have jetted off to Argentina and the pics shared by the latter prove they are having a great time together. The pics are from Argentina’s cosmopolitan capital city, Buenos Aires. Saba has posted pics on her Insta Story in which one of them features her ‘Hippo Heart’ posing for the camera and the other one is a selfie of them posing together. They look adorable together in this newly shared pic. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad Make for a Gorgeous Pair As They Twin in Black for Dinner Date (View Pics & Video).

Hrithik Roshan & Saba Azad

(Photo Credits Instagram/@sabazad)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)