Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's romance is getting stronger day by day.

After mesmerizing fans with their stunning pictures from the NMACC event, Hrithik and Saba enjoyed some quality time over food at a posh restaurant in Mumbai on Tuesday night.

Also Read | Air Full Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Ben Affleck, Matt Damon’s Drama Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

The couple was captured by the shutterbugs stationed outside the food joint. Both the stars twinned in black. While Hrithik chose a black tee, topping it with a shirt, Saba wore a sleeveless black gown. Hrithik greeted the paps before making his way to the car with his ladylove.

Hrithik and Saba have been making public appearances together since last year. Recently, Hrithik attended the special screening of 'Rocket Boys 2', in which Saba played an important role.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna Birthday: She Believes in Adding an Extra Dash of Glam To Her Already Glamorous Outfits!.

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship started swirling after they were spotted out on a dinner date in February last year. Later, she also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together.All speculations on their relationship were set at rest after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in last May. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan.

Saba also spends quality time with Hrithik's family. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)