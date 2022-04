IIFA 2022 is happening this year and the nominations across 12 different categories are out! The awards night will take place in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on May 20 and 21, 2022 respectively. Also, as per the nominations list, it's Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Sheershah that's leading the pack with 12 nods, followed by Ranveer Singh's 83 and Abhishek Bachchan's Ludo. Here, check out the complete list below!

BEST PICTURE:

Shershaah

83

Ludo

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Thappad

BEST DIRECTOR:

Kabir Khan (83)

Anurag Basu (Ludo)

Shoojit Sircar (Sardar Udham)

Vishnuvaradhan (Shershaah)

Anubhav Sinha (Thappad)

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (FEMALE):

Vidya Balan (Sherni)

Kriti Sanon (Mimi)

Sanya Malhotra (Pagglait)

Kiara Advani (Shershaah)

Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (MALE):

Ranveer Singh (83)

Vicky Kaushal (Sardar Udham)

Sidharth Malhotra (Shershaah)

Late Irrfan Khan (Angrezi Medium)

Manoj Bajpayee (Bhonsle)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (FEMALE):

Gauahar Khan (14 Phere)

Radhika Madan (Angrezi Medium)

Lara Dutta (Bell Bottom)

Shalini Vatsa (Ludo)

Sai Tamhankar (Mimi)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (MALE):

Jiiva (83)

Pankaj Tripathi (83)

Pankaj Tripathi (Ludo)

Saif Ali Khan (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Kumud Mishra (Thappad)

BEST MUSIC DIRECTION:

Pritam (83)

AR Rahman (99 Songs)

AR Rahman (Atrangi Re)

Pritam (Ludo)

Tanishk Bagchi, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose, B Praak, Jaani (Shershaah).

BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (FEMALE)

Shreya Ghoshal for ‘Chaka Chak’ (Atrangi Re)

Priya Saraiya for ‘Kalle Kalle’ (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui)

Shreya Ghoshal for ‘Param Sundari’ (Mimi)

Jasleen Royal for ‘Ranjha’ (Shershaah)

Asees Kaur for ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ (Shershaah)

BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (FEMALE):

Arijit Singh for "Lehra Do" (83)

Arijit Singh for "Rait Zara Si" (Atrangi Re)

Aijit Singh for "Aabaad Barbaad" (Ludo)

Jubin Nautiyal for "Raataan Lambiyan" (Shershaah)

B Praak for "Mann Bharya" (Shershaah)

BEST STORY (ORIGINAL):

Himanshu Sharma (Atrangi Re)

Shubham (Eeb Allay Ooo!)

Anurag Basu (Ludo)

Sandeep Shrivastava (Shershaah)

BEST STORY (ADAPTED):

Kabir Khan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan (Based on ICC World CUp 1983) (83)

Abhishek Chaubey, Hussain Haidry (Ankahi Kahaniya)

Laxman Utekar, Rohan Shankar (Mimi)

Om Raut (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Vijayendra Prasad (Thalaivii)

BEST LYRICS:

Kausar Munir for ‘Lehra Do’ (83)

Irshad Kamil for ‘Rait Zara Si’ (Atrangi Re)

Irshad Kamil for ‘Shayad’ (Love Aaj Kal)

Tanishk Bagchi for the song ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ (Shershaah)

B Praak, Jaani for ‘Mann Bharya’ (Shershaah)

