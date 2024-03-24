During the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Lucknow Giants and Rajasthan Royals today, on March 24, Lucknow's captain and star player KL Rahul hit an impressive half-century while chasing a strong target of 194 runs. KL Rahul's remarkable performance at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Rajasthan earned him applause from thousands in the stadium and viewers at home. Among them, his wife Athiya Shetty stood out, proudly clapping for her husband and giving him a standing ovation as he scored an impressive 50 runs. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Share Loved-Up Moments from Their Dreamy Wedding Celebrating Their First Marriage Anniversary (Watch Video).

Check Out Athiya Shetty’s Reaction to KL Rahul’s 50 Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul 👑❤️🧿 (@klrahuladdict_)

